Virginia Democrats Prepare to Give Illegal Aliens ‘Driver Privilege Cards’

Elected Democrats in Virginia are preparing to give thousands of illegal aliens residing in the state “driver privilege cards” that allow them to freely drive without being pulled over by police for driving without a license.

This weekend, state Senate Democrats in Virginia passed legislation to allow thousands of the roughly 300,000 illegal aliens living in the state to obtain driver privilege cards that will allow them to drive vehicles.

The legislation mandates illegal aliens to file a tax return or be listed as a dependent on a tax return in order to obtain the driver privilege card. Proponents of the plan said the card will explicitly state that those with the card are not eligible to vote in elections.

The move is just the latest item from Virginia’s newly-minted liberal agenda since Democrats won the governor’s mansion, the state legislature, and the lieutenant governor’s office. Those victories, the New York Times noted, were cemented by a “tidal wave” of mass legal immigration to the state over the past 30 years.

Securing driver’s licenses for illegal aliens has been a nationwide initiative by the open borders lobby as part of an effort to prevent large populations of illegal aliens from ever being turned over to federal immigration officials and thus avoiding deportation from the United States.

In New York, the latest state to give driver’s licenses to illegal aliens, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has had to block New York residents from using fast-track travel programs like Global Entry, which expedites entry into the U.S. from international airports.

The law makes it effectively impossible for federal immigration officials to quickly check the immigration status of anyone they come in contact with, meaning agents have no way to verify the validity of New York state-issued IDs.

Currently, in Massachusetts, state lawmakers are moving forward with a plan similar to New York’s that would give driver’s licenses to all residents, regardless of whether they are illegally living in the U.S.

There are anywhere between 11 and 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. at any given time. The number has continued to grow as hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals overstay their visas every year and about half of all illegal border crossers successfully make it into the country, undetected by Border Patrol agents.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.