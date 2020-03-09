Watch Live: Donald Trump, Mike Pence Hold Press Briefing with Coronavirus Task Force

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Monday are scheduled to host a press briefing at the White House with the coronavirus task force.
The addition of the president was a change to the original schedule.
The virus continues to spread as organizers for corporate events continue to cancel events and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down nearly eight percent Monday.
The press briefing is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
