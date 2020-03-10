Abortion Industry Celebrates ‘Happy Abortion Provider Appreciation Day!’

The abortion industry and its allies celebrated Tuesday what it calls “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day,” in honor of the medical providers who terminate pregnancies in the United States.

Thank you for recognizing the work that abortion providers do! #CelebrateAbortionProviders https://t.co/X8XEVx11oW — AbortionCareNetwork (@AbortionCare) March 10, 2020

Abortion Care Network provided its own background of the event:

On March 10, 1993, Dr. David Gunn was murdered by a white supremacist anti-abortion extremist. As a way to honor the life and work of Dr. Gunn and all of the courageous, compassionate people who provide abortion care, March 10 became the National Day of Appreciation for Abortion Providers (beginning in 1996). In 2017, Abortion Care Network launched our #CelebrateAbortionProviders campaign, which has become an annual tradition of celebrating and appreciating abortion care providers through love notes, art, acts of kindness and support, messages of affirmation, a giant love-fest Tweetstorm, and more. We invite you to join us in showing gratitude and support for abortion care providers everywhere.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey said in a press release that it “thanks the abortion providers and staff who work every day to keep patients healthy and ensure that they have access to the full range of reproductive health care options, including safe and legal abortion.”

Speaking for the group, Kaitlyn Wojtowicz said, “Abortion providers are passionate, concerned, skilled people who believe in the health, well-being, and dignity of every patient.”

“Planned Parenthood providers are here, protecting the lives and health of millions of people and their families — and will be here for the next generation and the generation after that,” she continued, adding that abortion providers are faced with “continued attacks on their work and their patients.”

Happy Abortion Provider Appreciation Day to all those who enable women to control their own destinies! You are all real live superheroes. #CelebrateAbortionProviders pic.twitter.com/oIWhHOuH3F — ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) March 10, 2020

Abortion providers are on the frontlines defending reproductive freedom. We need to support the doctors, nurses, and professionals who so compassionately care for their patients. #MyRightMyDecision #CelebrateAbortionProviders pic.twitter.com/OypcU9eLgW — NARAL (@NARAL) March 10, 2020

Ilyse Hogue, president of abortion political lobbying group NARAL, tweeted her appreciation to the abortion provider “superheroes” who terminate pregnancies:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also proclaimed an Abortion Provider Appreciation Day in his city, WCCO, a CBS local affiliate reported.

Frey made the proclamation in honor of Whole Woman’s Health, a local abortion provider.

“Every day, abortion providers like Whole Woman’s Health deliver high quality care in the face of harassment and threats to abortion access at the federal and local levels,” Frey said. “I’m proud to recognize today as Abortion Provider Appreciation Day to celebrate Whole Woman’s Health as an essential part of our community.”

National Day of Appreciation for Abortion Providers was started in memory of Dr. David Gunn, the first abortion provider killed in the U.S., on March 10, 1993. We remember Dr. Gunn today and #CelebrateAbortionProviders who work everyday to care for patients with compassion. pic.twitter.com/7FyUhTolWU — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) March 10, 2020

We are grateful for abortion providers like Sunny Soroosh for their “commitment to helping people prioritize their health care needs and determine the future they want.” https://t.co/ytyfcP6J6r #CelebrateAbortionProviders — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) March 10, 2020

As Fox News reported, national pro-life leaders observed that an unborn child dies during every abortion.

Every day, over 2000 innocent children lose their lives to abortion in the U.S. You can #ThankAnAbortionist for that. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) March 10, 2020

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, tweeted that, each day, “over 2,000 innocent children lose their lives to abortion in the U.S.”

“You can #ThankAnAbortionist for that,” she added.

