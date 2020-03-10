Bernie Sanders Skips Public Address Following Michigan Loss

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will not deliver a public address to supporters following a string of losses on “Mini Super Tuesday,” according to his campaign.

Sanders is forgoing what has become a customary address following his losses in key primary contests, his campaign confirmed Tuesday evening:

Bernie Sanders won’t make a public statement tonight, a campaign official said. @ryanobles reports.https://t.co/6G7HUvCL0J pic.twitter.com/ia9RmeyZm1 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 11, 2020

The presidential hopeful originally planned to hold a sizable rally in Cleveland, Ohio, Tuesday evening but ultimately canceled the event, citing public health concerns over the coronavirus.

“Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland,” Sanders campaign communications director Mike Casca said in a statement on Tuesday following Ohio’s first three confirmed cases of the virus. Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency as the cases were announced.

“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” Casca added. “Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight.”

The night’s biggest prize — Michigan, which boasts of 125 pledged delegates — went to Joe Biden (D). The Associated Press also called Missouri and Mississippi for the former vice president. Idaho, North Dakota, and Washington were still up in the air as midnight approached.