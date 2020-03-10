Cory Booker and Girlfriend Rosario Dawson Backing Different Candidates

After New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker suspended his presidential campaign in January, he and girlfriend actress Rosario Dawson seem to be at political odds.

The Democrat senator announced his support of former Vice President Joe “You know the thing” Biden on Monday, just shy of two months since suspending his campaign for the Democratic nomination. “The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose,” he tweeted. “@JoeBiden won’t only win — he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us. He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”

I love you honey, so much. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

But while Dawson was publicly supportive of her romantic partner when he ended his run, the intervening time seems to have separated their respective beliefs about what is best for America’s future. “I got to vote for Bernie again and I did,” Dawson wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “Whoever it is that you’re supporting I hope that you are doing it consciously, with heart and with a ballot,” she continued. “Turn out needs to be historic to drive home the message that we stand for something bigger and better than what we have now.”

Despite Dawson’s public confession of abuse and her involvement in the #MeToo movement, on CBS This Morning, Booker doubled down on his support for the “handsy” Democrat frontrunner. “African-American voters in the south, African-American voters in Detroit [have] played a pivotal role in my entire lifetime, in choosing the Democratic nominee,” he said. “We need the candidate who will best unite all of us; and that is Joe Biden.”