The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Tuesday announced changes to CNN’s March 15 Democrat primary debate, including no live audience or spin room interactions amid growing concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus.

Xochitl Hinojosa, communications director for the DNC, said in a statement on Tuesday that the upcoming CNN debate in Phoenix, Arizona, will prevail, albeit with certain precautions.

“At the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience at the Arizona debate taking place on Sunday, March 15th,” Hinojosa said in a statement.

She continued:

The DNC has been in regular communication with local health officials and the Mayor’s office, which advised that we could proceed as planned. Nevertheless, our number one priority has and will continue to be the safety of our staff, campaigns, Arizonans and all those involved in the debate. We will continue to remain in daily contact with all stakeholders through Sunday

No studio audience for the next Democratic debate on Sunday

CNN now says "we have made the decision to eliminate the debate live audience, the press filing center and spin room in Phoenix"

Statement on attendance/coverage of CNN's March 15th Democratic Presidential debate in Phoenix, AZ

The news comes as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Joe Biden (D) cancelled their respective rallies in Cleveland, Ohio, both of which were slated to take place Tuesday evening. Ohio confirmed its first cases of the Wuhan virus on Tuesday, leading to the campaigns’ decisions.

“In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is cancelled,” Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.

“We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events In the coming days,” she added.

Similarly, Sanders campaign communications director Mike Casca said the campaign is “heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak.” Sanders will reportedly assess upcoming rallies “on a case by case basis.”

The format of Sunday’s debate also remains a point of contention, with the Biden campaign purportedly insisting upon a sit-down format — a proposal the Sanders campaign has publicly mocked.

“Why does Joe Biden not want to stand toe-to-toe with Sen. Sanders on the debate stage March 15 and have an opportunity to defend his record and articulate his vision for the future?” Sanders’ senior adviser Jeff Weaver asked.

The Biden campaign has denied reports of pushing for a sit-down format and added that the former vice president will “participate in whatever debate CNN chooses to stage: standing, sitting, at podiums, or in a town hall.”

“The problem for the Sanders campaign is not the staging of the debate, but rather, the weakness of Sen. Sanders’ record and ideas,” Bedingfield added.