FACT CHECK: Joe Biden Claims He’s Not for Gun Confiscation

CLAIM: During a heated exchange Tuesday with a pro-Second Amendment auto worker Joe Biden claimed he does not support gun confiscation.

VERDICT: False.

Breitbart reported the exchange with the auto worker, wherein the worker expressed his concern that Biden will infringe the Second Amendment if elected. Biden responded by saying the worker was “full of sh*t,” and went on to reference a ban on AR-14s.

The auto worker said Biden supported gun confiscation and Biden responded by saying, “I’m not taking your gun away, at all.”

However, on November 7, 2019, Breitbart News reported Biden’s support of a government-mandated, Beto O’Rourke-like buyback of AR-15s, AK-47s, and other commonly owned semiautomatic rifles.

During the first Democrat debate he said:

Folks, look, and I would buy back [assault] weapons. We already started talking about that. We tried to get it done. I think it can be done. And it should be demanded that we do it. And that’s a good expenditure of money.

And during a November 6, 2019, CNN interview, Biden answered in the affirmative when asked if he was coming for guns:

CNN: So, to gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for my guns? BIDEN: Bingo. You’re right if you have an assault weapon. The fact of the matter is, they should be illegal, period. Look, the Second Amendment doesn’t say you can’t restrict the kinds of weapons people can own. You can’t buy a bazooka. You can’t have a flame thrower.

AR-15s, AK-47s, and other rifles which liberals describe as “assault weapons” are, in fact, guns, and Biden has made clear he is coming for them. Therefore, his claim that he is “not taking your gun away, at all,” is false.

