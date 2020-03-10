Health Insurance Companies Agree to Waive Coronavirus Test Costs in White House Meeting

President Donald Trump spoke about the ongoing fight against the spread of coronavirus and the economic effect it was having on the United States during a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and the leaders of health insurance companies at the White House.

Company officials from Anthem, UnitedHealth Group, Humana, Centene Corporation, Americas Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), Express Scripts and Cigna Services, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, CVS Health, and the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. attended the meeting with the president.

Pence said that the leaders of the health insurance companies present for the meeting had agreed to waive co-pays for coronavirus testing, to extend coverage for coronavirus treatment, and to cover telemedicine and no surprise billing on coronavirus testing.

“We want the American people to know that they are covered through private insurance, they are covered through Medicare and Medicaid, and there will be no surprise billing,” Pence said.

Trump also confirmed Tuesday at the White House that his administration would assist the airline and cruise industries in America suffering from the spread of coronavirus.

“We are working very closely with them, we’re helping them, they are two great industries and we’ll be helping with this patch,” Trump said.

The president also plans to travel to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with Congressional Republicans to discuss further ways to relieve the economic slump caused by the spread of the coronavirus.