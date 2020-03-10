Joe Biden Declared Winner of Missouri’s Democrat Primary Race

Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden speaking with supporters at a community event at Sun City MacDonald Ranch in Henderson, Nevada.
Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) won the state of Missouri on Tuesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

Missouri is one of six states holding a Democrat primary on Tuesday, offering 68 pledged delegates:

Sanders suffered a narrow defeat in Missouri’s Democrat primary race in 2016, losing to Hillary Clinton by less than half of a percentage point, or 1,531 votes.

While the margin of Biden’s victory is not yet known for Missouri’s race, all eyes will quickly turn to Michigan this evening, which offers the biggest prize of 125 pledged delegates. The Great Lakes State’s final polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.