Joe Biden Declared Winner of Missouri’s Democrat Primary Race

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) won the state of Missouri on Tuesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

Missouri is one of six states holding a Democrat primary on Tuesday, offering 68 pledged delegates:

Breaking news: Biden is projected to win Mississippi and Missouri, continuing to triumph in primaries against Sanders a week after Super Tuesday https://t.co/KTQLGXmqyQ pic.twitter.com/F3JRIvEKHI — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 11, 2020

Breaking News: Joe Biden won Mississippi and Missouri, as the first polls closed in some of the 6 states holding contests today. Follow live results and analysis. https://t.co/5CMGeUKZO6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 11, 2020

Sanders suffered a narrow defeat in Missouri’s Democrat primary race in 2016, losing to Hillary Clinton by less than half of a percentage point, or 1,531 votes.

While the margin of Biden’s victory is not yet known for Missouri’s race, all eyes will quickly turn to Michigan this evening, which offers the biggest prize of 125 pledged delegates. The Great Lakes State’s final polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET.