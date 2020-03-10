Joe Biden Confirms He Is Coming for Your Gun if It Is an ‘Assault Weapon’

During an August 2019 CNN interview, Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden confirmed he is coming for your gun if it is an “assault weapon.”

Real Clear Politics posted a video of CNN’s Anderson Cooper asking, “So, to gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for guns?”

Biden responded, “Bingo. You’re right, if you have an ‘assault weapon.’ The fact of the matter is they should be illegal, period.”

He added:

Look, the Second Amendment doesn’t say you can’t restrict the kinds of weapons people can own. You can’t buy a bazooka. You can’t have a flame thrower. The guys who make these arguments are the people who say the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots; we need the protection against the government. We need an F-15 for that. We need something well beyond whether or not you’re going to have an “assault weapon.”

