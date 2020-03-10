Joe Biden Projected to Win Idaho Democrat Primary

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to win Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary in Idaho.

With 96 percent of precincts reporting, Biden is leading with 48.4 percent of the vote while Sen. Bernie Sanders has 42.5 percent, leading the Associated Press to call the race for him.

The state has 20 delegates up for grabs in its first-ever primary.

In 2016, Idaho’s Democrats selected Sanders as their preferred candidate over Hillary Clinton in the state’s caucus.

Idaho marked Sanders’ fourth loss of the night, shrinking his chances of becoming the Democrat nominee for president in 2020.

The Vermont Senator also lost Michigan, Arkansas, and Mississippi to Biden, with Washington state and North Dakota too close to call at the time of publication.

