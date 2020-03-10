Joe Biden Projected Winner of Michigan Primary

Multiple media outlets on Tuesday night have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the Michigan Democrat presidential primary.

One-hundred and twenty-five delegates are at stake for Michigan’s primary, and multiple outlets, including NBC News, Fox News, and the Associated Press (AP), declared Biden the winner shortly after the polls closed at 9 PM EST. Several precincts closed one hour earlier, so roughly 50% were reporting when the race was called. Biden was ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by nearly 90,000 votes with over 50 percent support.

Multiple polls projected that Biden would handily win the Michigan Democrat primary.

A Data for Progress poll released on Tuesday found that Biden would beat Sanders by 21 points, while a Monmouth survey found that Biden would beat Sanders by 15 points. Still, Sanders predicted victory over the weekend, telling Fox News’ Chris Wallace, “I think we’re going to beat Biden.”

Biden also easily won Mississippi and Missouri, widening his lead as the frontrunner for the race.