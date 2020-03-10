Joe Biden: Time to ‘Take on the NRA’

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden called out the National Rifle Association (NRA) Sunday and declared his intent to end the “gun violence epidemic.”

He did this after the Hattiesburg American reported Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) numbers showing Mississippi “had the highest ratio of gun deaths to population” in 2018.

In Mississippi — and around the nation — the daily scourge of gun violence is tearing our communities apart. Enough is enough. We can’t go on like this. We have to take on the @NRA and end our gun violence epidemic. https://t.co/OGXm9V5IdX — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 8, 2020

The total number of homicides in Mississippi for 2018 was 84. The Chicago Tribune reports that Chicago was already at nearly 80 by March 2, 2020, which puts the gun-controlled city on track to end the year with three to four times the number of homicides reported in Mississippi, but Biden did not mention Chicago.

Ironically, the Hattiesburg American report grouped children and teens together in one category, allowing the category of child deaths to include deaths of people up to 19 years of age. The result is a report of 76 gun deaths among “children and teens” in Mississippi for 2018.

Breitbart News reported that 11 children were shot in gun-controlled Chicago over Presidents’ Day weekend alone.

