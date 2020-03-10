New York Sanctuary Law Freed Illegal Alien Charged with Child Sex Abuse

An illegal alien charged with child sexual abuse has been arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency after New York’s sanctuary state policy released him into the general public.

Edgar Vinicio Guzman-Borja, a 40-year-old illegal alien from Ecuador, was arrested by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) on February 2 and charged with first-degree sexual abuse, including contact with a victim less than 13-years-old and acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17-years-old.

Subsequently, ICE agents asked the NYPD to turn Guzman-Borja over to them for arrest and deportation. Instead, thanks to the city and state’s rigorous sanctuary policy, Guzman-Borja was released back into the general public days after his arrest.

About a month after his arrest, ICE agents have now located and arrested Guzman-Borjas. The illegal alien is currently in federal custody and is pending deportation proceedings before an immigration judge.

ICE official Thomas Decker said in a statement:

Despite the lack of cooperation from the city and their resolve to release criminal aliens, even those charged with sexual offenses against children back onto city streets, ICE continues to enforce the laws on this nation as imposed by Congress with professionalism and integrity. Hopefully, for the safety of the residents, especially the children, the city will start to honor our detainers and stop protecting the criminals.

The case is just the latest in which New York City releases criminal illegal aliens back into the general public rather than turning them over to ICE for arrest and deportation.

Miguel Federico Ajqui-Ajtzalam, a 20-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was freed by NYPD in 2018 for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl five times. ICE officials were not able to capture Ajqui-Ajtzalam until about a year later.

As Breitbart News reported in January, the sanctuary state of New York released more than 7,500 criminal illegal aliens back into communities last year, including convicted murderers and sexual abusers.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.