Amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus, the open borders lobby has endorsed an effort to hugely increase the number of refugees arriving in the United States every year.

This week, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) introduced a plan to increase the inflow of refugee resettlement by more than 500 percent — hiking annual refugee admissions to at least 110,000. Currently, President Trump has reduced annual refugee resettlement to 18,000, which is merely a numerical limit and not a goal to be reached.

Markey’s plan would also ensure that foreign welfare-dependents are allowed to permanently resettle in the U.S. with green cards despite their financial burden on American taxpayers. Likewise, Markey’s plan increases chain migration to the U.S., the process by which newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country. About 70 percent of all legal immigration is chain migration.

The open borders organizations, cheap labor groups, and refugee contractors that have endorsed Markey’s plan include:

Academy of Medical & Public Health Services

Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice

America’s Voice

Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese

Arkansas United

Asian American Federation

Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance

Association of Asian Pacific Community Health Organizations

Bend the Arc: Jewish Action

Campaign-Urbana Public Health District

CASA

Causa

Community Change

Center for Popular Democracy (CPD)

Church World Service

Cities for Action

Coalition for Human Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA)

Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC)

Comunidades Unidas

Crosswas Consulting

El Centro de Igualdad y Derechos

Fair Immigration Reform Movement

Farmworker Justice

Florida Immigrant Rights Coalition (FLIC)

Global Cleveland

Global Detroit

Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center

Healthy Illinois Campaign

HIAS Pennsylvania

Hispanic Federation

Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (HICA)

Homies Unidos

Immigration Hub

IMPRINT

International Council for Refugees and Immigrants

Immigrant Legal Resource Center

International Refugee Assistance Project

International Rescue Committee

Junta for Progressive Action

Justice for Our Neighbors – Michigan

Kentucky Refugee Ministries

Latin American Coalition

Louisiana Organization for Refugees and Immigrants

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service

Maine People’s Alliance

Make the Road

Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition

Mauritanian Network for Human Rights in The US, Mobile Pathways

Mujeres Latinas en Accion

National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum

National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development

National Immigration Law Center

National Korean American Service & Education Consortium

National Partnership for New Americans

National Skills Coalition

Nebraska Appleseed

NETWORK Lobby

New American Leaders

New York Immigration Coalition

Northwest Side Housing Center

City of Albuquerque Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs

OneAmerica

OneJustice

Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition

Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste

Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada

Promise Arizona

Refugee Congress

River City Federal Credit Union

Rural Women’s Health Project

Services, Immigrant Rights, and Education Network (SIREN)

Somos Un Pueblo Unido

Southeast Asia Resource Action Center

SPLC Action Fund

Sunflower Community Action

Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition

The Legal Clinic (Justice for Our Neighbors Hawaii)

The Next100

The Resurrection Project

Treetops Collective

UnidosUS

UNITE HERE

Unite Oregon

United Farm Workers Foundation

United We Dream

VAYLA New Orleans

Voces de la Frontera

We Are All America

Workers Defense Project

World Education Services

The push to increase legal immigration comes as the U.S. grapples with the spread of the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China. Trump has implemented travel bans on China and Iran, two of the most coronavirus-affected nations in the world, over the early objections of his critics.

In response, globalists at the World Health Organization (WHO), elected Democrats like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and the George Soros-funded American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have said the U.S. must keep its borders open amid the coronavirus.

This week, Sanders explicitly said he would rule out closing America’s borders to protect American citizens from the spread of the coronavirus.

