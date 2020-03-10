Poll: Mitt Romney More Popular with Democrats than Republicans

Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) vote to impeach President Donald Trump has made the Utah senator very popular with Democrats, according to a new poll.

Gallup reports that 56 percent of Democrats now hold favorable views of Romney, but only 23 percent of Republicans feel the same way.

Romney’s approval rating is up 19 points among Democrats from a year ago and down 22 points among Republicans.

The Utah senator almost universally angered Republicans after voting with Democrats to impeach Trump for pressing the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden for his role on the board of Burisma Holdings, a corrupt Ukrainian energy firm.

“The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust. What he did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault under electoral rights, our national security, and our fundamental values,” Romney said on the floor of the Senate in February while defending his vote.

Romney, however, signaled last week that he would vote to authorize a subpoena as part of Senate Republicans’ investigation into Hunter Biden’s role in Burisma while his father was leading the Obama administration’s response in Ukraine as vice president of the United States.

Poll results are based on telephone interviews conducted February 17–28, 2020, with a random sample of 1,020 adults with a margin of error of four percent.