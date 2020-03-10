Poll Shows Joe Biden Leading in Every ‘Mini Super Tuesday’ State

Joe Biden (D) is leading Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in every one of the six states holding their primary contests on Tuesday, according to a Swayable poll data set released Tuesday.

Swayable conducted the polls among self-identified registered voters eligible to participate in their state’s Democrat primary election ahead of the “Mini Super Tuesday” contests. The results show the former vice president leading Sanders by double digits in every state except Washington.

According to the results, Biden leads in Idaho by over 15 percent, Michigan by over 34 percent, Mississippi by over 39 percent, Missouri by over 20 percent, and North Dakota by over 34 percent. The race is tighter in Washington, with Biden up by two percent, well within the poll’s +/- three percent margin of error:

#NEW @swayable Polls: Idaho: Biden +15.2

Michigan: Biden +34.2

Mississippi:Biden +39.8

Missouri: Biden +20.9

North Dakota: Biden +34.5

Washington: Biden +2.0 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) March 10, 2020

Topline results, via Swayable:

Idaho

Joe Biden 52.3

Bernie Sanders 37.2

Other 8.9

Tulsi Gabbard 1.6

N = 833 MOE = 7 Michigan

Joe Biden 62.0

Bernie Sanders 27.9

Other 9.2

Tulsi Gabbard 0.9

N = 3,126 MOE = 3 Missouri

Joe Biden 56.6

Bernie Sanders 35.7

Other 5.3

Tulsi Gabbard 2.5

N = 2,037 MOE = 3 Mississippi

Joe Biden 67.9

Bernie Sanders 28.1

Other 3.7

Tulsi Gabbard 0.3

N = 1,247 MOE = 4 North Dakota

Joe Biden 65.1

Bernie Sanders 30.5

Other 4.0

Tulsi Gabbard 0.4

N = 383 MOE = 9 Washington

Joe Biden 38.5

Bernie Sanders 36.5

Other 24.0

Tulsi Gabbard 1.0

N = 1,840 MOE = 3

The Swayable team conducted the polls in three of the states, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington, on March 9. Respondents in Mississippi and Idaho were surveyed March 8–9, and respondents in North Dakota were surveyed March 7–9.

Another trove of delegates, 352, is up for grabs in Tuesday’s elections. Michigan wields the greatest prize, offering 125 delegates. A Detroit Free Press survey released Monday also showed Biden crushing Sanders in the Great Lakes State with a 24-point lead. Nonetheless, Sanders has been stumping in Michigan and has predicted a victory.

He famously defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Michigan Democrat primary by less than two percentage points.