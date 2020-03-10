Trump Endorses Former Football Coach Tommy Tuberville over His Former AG Jeff Sessions in AL Senate Race

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — It has been a week since Alabama Republicans went to the polls to select who they preferred to face incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in November.

Coming out of that contest were two candidates, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who will go head to head in a runoff given neither could achieve the majority necessary to secure the GOP nomination.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump gave his endorsement on Twitter to Tuberville, over his former attorney general:

Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) is running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Alabama. Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down! Tommy will protect your Second Amendment…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

….(which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) is running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Alabama. Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down! Tommy will protect your Second Amendment…. ….(which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama!

The Trump endorsement comes on the heels of a strong showing from Tuberville in a poll conducted by Cygnal Polling and Analytics that showed if the March 31 runoff election were held today, Tuberville would receive 51.5% of the vote, with 39.5% going for Sessions.

Both campaigns released internal polling later in the day, with a Sessions internal poll, conducted by On Message, Inc. from March 8-9, showing the race deadlocked at 45% each, and the Tuberville internal poll, conducted by Moore Information Group on March 5 and 7, showing Tuberville with 49% and Sessions at 38%.

Tuberville responded via social media shortly after Trump’s tweet:

Alabama Republicans will have an opportunity to cast a ballot on March 31 in the primary runoff.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor