United Airlines Flight Diverted After Passengers Became Disruptive over Sneezing Individual

A United Airlines flight en route to the Newark International Airport on Sunday diverted to Denver, Colorado, after a few passengers became disruptive over a passenger who was sneezing and coughing on the flight amid festering coronavirus fears.

Flight 1562, departing Colorado’s Eagle County Airport, made the unscheduled stop in Denver due to the behavior of passengers who were upset over a fellow passenger who was coughing and sneezing.

According to local media outlets, the passengers refused to listen to crew members, leading to the plane’s diversion. Three were removed from the plane upon arrival.

United Airlines told KCNC-TV that the passenger of concern underwent a screening. Officials determined the passenger was simply suffering from seasonal allergies and was not running a fever.

The event comes as coronavirus fears in the United States continue to increase. Multiple airlines, including American Airlines, Delta, and United, have announced cuts on domestic and international flights.

President Trump on Monday announced his administration’s plans to provide financial assistance to Americans and industries impacted by mounting fears of the coronavirus.

As Breitbart News reported:

The president announced that he would meet with lawmakers in Washington, DC, on Tuesday to discuss a payroll tax cut, financial assistance for hourly wage earners, loans for small businesses, and financial assistance for the airline and cruise industries. “It’s not their fault, and it’s not this country’s fault,” Trump said about the people affected financially by the ongoing fight. The president’s solutions echoed several proposals detailed by Breitbart Senior Economics Editor John Carney on Monday morning.

According to the New York Times’ database, there are 730 people confirmed cases of the virus across 36 states, as well as Washington, DC. The U.S. death toll stood at 26 as of Tuesday morning.