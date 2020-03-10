WATCH: Joe Biden Loses It Over Guns, Tells Worker He Will ‘Slap’ Him

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden got into an argument over guns with a Michigan plant worker Tuesday, arguing over “AR-14s.”

The worker and Biden went back and forth on proposed gun controls, with the working saying, “You are actively trying to infringe our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”

Biden responded, “You’re full of shit.”

Upon further claims that he was trying to take their guns, Biden responded to the worker, “Don’t tell me that,” and said he would “slap” him.

Joe Biden to Michigan voter: "You’re full of shit."pic.twitter.com/zayU6gh2Ml — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 10, 2020

Biden’s eruption comes just over a week after he tapped Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke to be his point-man on gun control.

On March 2, 2020, Breitbart News reported Biden brought O’Rourke during a campaign stop and telling the crowd that O’Rourke will “be the one who leads” the gun control effort.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange