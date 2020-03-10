WATCH: Joe Biden Talks to Michigan Worker About Taking ‘AR-14s’ Away

During a Tuesday factory visit Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden got into a back and forth with a Michigan worker and talked about taking “the AR-14s away.”

Breitbart News reported that the exchange began with the worker expressing his concern that Biden was infringing on the Second Amendment and Biden responding by claiming the worker was “full of sh*t.”

From there, the worker referenced seeing video clips in which Biden pushed gun control and specifically talked about taking guns. Biden initially listed the guns he owns, such as a shotgun, etc., and eventually said, “Wait, wait, wait, wait, take the AR-14s away…”

Joe Biden to Michigan voter: "You’re full of shit."pic.twitter.com/zayU6gh2Ml — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 10, 2020

During the February 25, 2020, Democrat debate Biden suggested 150 million Americans have been killed with guns since 2007, and on November 10, 2019, Breitbart News quoted him saying no one needs “a magazine with 100 clips in it.”

On November 7, 2019, Breitbart News reported Biden’s support of a government-mandated buyback of AR-15s and other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles.

Biden said:

Folks, look, and I would buy back [assault] weapons. We already started talking about that. We tried to get it done. I think it can be done. And it should be demanded that we do it. And that’s a good expenditure of money.

Ironically, Biden has made clear that Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke will lead the charge on gun control in a Biden administration. It was O’Rourke who said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

