California gun sales are surging as Asian Americans arm up to defend themselves, should they be targeted by people angry over the existence of the Corona virus.

CBS LA reports that gun stores in San Gabriel Valley are seeing gun sales skyrocket. Stores such as Arcadia Firearm & Safety are seeing “10 times” as many customers as usual, and store owner David Liu says it is because of fears caused by the Corona virus.

He said, “Because of Corona virus, a lot of people start to worry.” But he added, “If you’re prepared, you’re not afraid.”

The area is home to a large population of Asian Americans, many of whom are now seeking a firearm in order to be able to defend themselves in the event of an attack.

Resident David Lim said he just bought a gun for his wife, and fears the virus will eventually lead to social unrest.

On March 6, 2020, Breitbart News reported that ammo sales around the country were surging as people tried to get prepared in case of a social collapse. At that time, PR Newswire reported online ammunition retailer Ammo.com had seen a 410 percent in .40 caliber handgun ammo sales since February 23, 2020. They saw a 194 percent increase in .223 (AR-15 ammo) sales, 101 percent increase in 9mm ammo sales, and a 95 percent increase in the sale of 12 gauge shells.

