Court Documents: Harvey Weinstein Said Jennifer Aniston ‘Should Be Killed’

Unsealed court documents have revealed that after Friends alumni Jennifer Aniston supposedly accused Harvey Weinstein of groping her, he said she “should be killed.”

Ahead of the billionaire movie producer and convicted rapist’s sentencing on Wednesday, newly unsealed court documents have shown Weinstein’s violent animosity toward his legions of accusers and detractors. “Jen Aniston should be killed,” he wrote in an October 31, 2017 e-mail to a reporter seeking comment. “The National Enquirer intends to publish a story reporting Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein,” the reporter wrote.

And while Weinstein believed that the accusations came from Aniston herself, her representatives have denied the story. “The National Enquirer claims are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey,” Aniston representative Stephen Huvane told Variety in a statement e-mailed on Tuesday.

Within the approximately 1,000 pages of documents, Weinstein’s desperation is clearly displayed. The Rikers inmate attempted to solicit help and support from numerous sources. These include, but at not limited to, the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Endeavor (WME), NBC Universal executives — as well as fellow billionaires Mike Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos.

“My board is thinking of firing me,” Weinstein reportedly wrote. “All I’m asking for is, let me take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counselling whether it be in a facility or somewhere else, and allow me to resurrect myself with a second chance.” That chance may have to wait: On Wednesday, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison — and he has yet to even face the mountainous pile of charges waiting for him in Los Angeles.