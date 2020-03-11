Dick’s Sporting Goods Halting Gun Sales at 440 More Stores

The corporate gun control at Dick’s Sporting Goods continues with the stoppage of firearm sales at 440 additional company stores.

Fox 59 reports that the end of gun sales is part of Dick’s “methodical elimination of firearms from its stores.”

On February 28, 2018–two weeks after the attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School–Dick’s announced they would no longer sell “assault rifles” or “high capacity” magazines. They also raised their minimum purchase age for long guns to 21. Slightly less than two months later, Breitbart News reported that Dick’s would be destroying unsold “assault rifles” and “high capacity” magazines rather than sending them back to manufacturers.

By the end of August 2018, sales reports showed that Dick’s gun control stance was hurting business, but instead of doing away with anti-gun policies, Dick’s doubled-down, downsizing inventories of hunting gear as well. The sporting goods conglomerate faced the specter of having to close upwards of 35 stores nationwide, yet they continued to stand their ground on gun control.

On March 13, 2019, Breitbart News reported that sales had dropped enough that Dick’s was pulling all guns from 125 stores nationwide. Now the Fox 59 report makes clear that 440 other Dick’s locations will see guns disappear, too.

On December 11, 2019, Business Insider reported Dick’s CEO Ed Stack talk of how meeting with Parkland families shaped his gun control views. Two days later, Breitbart News reported that Parkland father Andrew Pollack–whose daughter, Meadow, was killed in the attack–made clear that Stack had never talked to him.

Pollack said, “Dick’s CEO Ed Stack didn’t meet with me. He is advocating for universal background checks which wouldn’t have made a difference in my daughter getting murdered. Dick’s will continue to go downhill and lose money under his leadership.”

