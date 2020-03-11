Donald Trump Cancels Travel Plans to Colorado and Nevada

The White House announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump would cancel his upcoming travel plans, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

“Out of an abundance of caution from the Coronavirus outbreak, the President has decided to cancel his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement to reporters.

The president had planned to attend a fundraising event on Friday for Sen. Cory Gardner in the Denver area.

He was also scheduled to hold a fundraiser in Las Vegas with Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson on Thursday before his address to the Republican Jewish Coalition on Saturday.