Donald Trump Plans Address to the Nation in Response to Coronavirus

President Donald Trump revealed Wednesday at the White House that he would address the nation regarding the ongoing battle against the coronavirus.

Trump said the address would likely take place at 9:00 p.m. EST at the White House, and promised to share details of his administration’s plan to address the spread of the virus.

The president and the White House have floated a number of proposals, according to reports, including an increased warning on travel to and from, Europe and declaring a national disaster, allowing his administration to spend funds directly outside of congress.

Republicans and Democrats appeared cool to the president’s idea of suspending the payroll tax to help workers and employers sustain the drop in business as a result of virus-inspired cancellations.

The president spoke to reporters after meeting with representatives from some of America’s top banks and financial institutions, including the Bank of America, Blackstone, Citadel, Citi, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Trust Financial, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo.

“We’re having to fix a problem that four weeks ago, no one would have thought would be a problem,” he said.

Many of the bankers signaled optimism about the availability of financial capital, noting that it was not a financial crisis despite the rocky stock market.

The president also announced his address on Twitter.