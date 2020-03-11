Gun Controller Gabby Giffords Endorses Joe Biden for President

Gun control proponent Gabby Giffords announced her endorsement of Joe Biden for president on Monday.

Giffords made a name for herself pushing background checks for all gun sales after a man with a pistol, acquired via a background check, attacked her on January 8, 2011.

Biden is a proponent of universal background checks, too, and he also supports a ban on “high capacity” magazines, AR-15s, and other commonly owned semiautomatic rifles. Biden is also pushing to repeal the protections that prevent frivolous lawsuits against gun makers, and he was critical of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for signing a law allowing congregants to be armed in church. (On December 29, 2019, armed congregants took out a White Settlement, Texas, church attacker in mere seconds, saving countless lives.)

Giffords announced her endorsement of Biden via Twitter, where she said, “I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States. After I was shot, Joe was there for me. And he’s always been there for the gun safety movement. He’s taken on the NRA and passed gun safety bills—and he’s running to be a Gun Safety President to do it again.”

Biden points to the passage of the 1994 “assault weapons” ban as the time he defeated the National Rifle Association (NRA). That ban expired after ten years, and following its expiration, the Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice issued a report showing that the ban did not reduce crime.

More recently, on February 18, 2020, Breitbart News reported a Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health report showing there is no evidence “assault weapons” bans reduce the occurrence of “fatal mass shootings.”

