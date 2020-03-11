Ron Johnson Postpones Vote for Burisma-Biden Probe Subpoena

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, called off a scheduled Wednesday vote to subpoena a former Ukrainian politician as part of his Burisma-Biden investigation.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and to allow time for you to receive additional briefings, I will postpone a vote to subpoena records and an appearance from former Blue Star Strategies consultant Andrii Telizhenko about his work for the lobbying firm,” Johnson told committee members, according to The Hill.

Rather than impel testimony and documents from Telizhenko, the Wisconsin Republican could instead place Blue Star Strategies in his committee’s sights. The firm was previously hired by Burisma, a Ukrainian energy giant, to assist with allegations of corruption.

In 2014, Burisma appointed Hunter Biden, the youngest son of former Vice President Joe Biden, to its board of directors. The board appointment coincided with the elder Biden serving as the Obama administration’s point person for Ukraine and as Burisma’s chief executive officer stood accused of money laundering. Hunter was paid a handsome $83,000 monthly to serve on the board despite his lack of expertise in the oil and gas industry.

“While we work through those questions, at the suggestion of both Republican and Democrat Committee members, we will instead go straight to the source and compel the same records and an appearance directly from Blue Star Strategies,” Johnson said.