Watch Live: President Donald Trump Gives Oval Office Address to Nation on Coronavirus

President Donald Trump will address the nation on the ongoing fight against the spread of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The president will outline a series of proposals and recommendations to fight the spread of the virus and help those suffering the economic impact of the disease hitting in the United States.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. EST.

The president and his staff are preparing for the coronavirus outbreak to increase as they continue to share information to the public about reducing the spread of the disease, particularly in Washington state, New York, California, and Florida.

“I can say we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now,” Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci testified Wednesday morning in Congress.