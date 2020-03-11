Auto Worker Who Biden Called ‘Full of Sh*t’ Says Biden ‘Off the Deep End’

The auto worker whom Joe Biden accused of being “full of sh*t” Tuesday appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday to say that Biden is “off the deep end.”

Breitbart News reported that the auto worker expressed his concerns over gun control as Biden toured the factory Tuesday, and Biden responded to those concerns by saying, “You’re full of sh*t.” Biden also talked about taking away “AR-14s” and suggested “going outside” to resolve the argument.

Joe Biden to Michigan voter: "You’re full of shit."pic.twitter.com/zayU6gh2Ml — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 10, 2020

The auto worker, Jerry Wayne, appeared on Fox & Friends, and the Washington Examiner quoted him saying, “I thought I was pretty articulate and respectful. I didn’t try to raise any — any feathers. And he kind of just went off the deep end. I saw that he was digging a hole. And I just kind of let him talk for a while to dig the hole.”

Wayne added that gun control is not the solution, saying, “He doesn’t need to touch anybody’s weapon at all. What we need to do is, we need to concentrate on teaching people how to respect firearms and how to use them, not take them away.”

In August 2019, Biden confirmed that he is coming for your gun if it is an “assault weapon.” CNN’s Anderson Cooper told him gun owners are worried he will take their guns and he responded, “Bingo. You’re right, if you have an ‘assault weapon.'”

