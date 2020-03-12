Bill Cassidy Calls for Infrastructure, ‘All of the Above’ Coronavirus Response

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) told Breitbart News during a press conference on Thursday that Congress needs an infrastructure package as well as an “all of the above” strategy to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Cassidy, a doctor, spoke about the need for a multi-pronged approach to counter the spread and the economic effects of the coronavirus.

Cassidy said that Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Wyden’s (D-OR) Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act would afford the cure for the coronavirus. He said that the legislation would cap the cure’s significant expenses for seniors.

Cassidy also noted that his and Sen. Maggie Hassan’s (D-NH) surprise medical bill, the STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act, would help patients that may get a surprise medical bill due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“As a physician, I can tell you someone may come in for one symptom and might end up having COVID-19″ and that “there’s going to be complexity in adjudicating that. We think that now is the time to pass the surprise medical billing bill and the STOP Act, which I introduced with Maggie Hassan … would pass through both chambers right now,” Cassidy said.

The Louisiana senator said that Congress should pass an infrastructure package to put Americans to work and to boost the economy.

Cassidy told Breitbart News during the press conference, “I think that is why we need an infrastructure package. I think we need to signal to the market and to the American people that we’re going to support people … but we’re going to give them opportunities to be employed. And working families are disproportionately employed in manufacturing and construction; if we have a lot of construction getting geared up, it’ll be a pull-through for manufacturing. … It’s a demand-side [boost] for services.”

“I think we need an all of the above response,” he added.