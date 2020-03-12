Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation as his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, undergoes testing for the coronavirus after she began showing flu-like symptoms.

“The doctor’s advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results,” A Trudeau spokesperson said in a statement. “The Prime Minister will spend the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining the special COVID-19 cabinet committee discussion.”

Grégoire Trudeau visited London last week, where she delivered a speech.

Trudeau’s self-isolation prompted the cancellation of the First Minister’s meeting between Trudeau and provincial premiers.

Earlier this week, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan and Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, announced that they would self-isolate as they await their coronavirus test results.

As of Wednesday, Canada has confirmed 117 cases of the deadly illness that originated in Wuhan, China.