Coronavirus: Lindsey Graham Self-Quarantines After Visiting Mar-a-Lago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is self-quarantining following a visit to President Donald Trump’s south Florida club Mar-a-Lago, where a member of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s team infected with coronavirus spent time over the weekend.

A statement via Graham’s office said the senator “has no recollection of direct contact” with Bolsonaro, who is being tested for the virus, nor his press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, who contracted the deadly illness.

“However, in an abundance of caution and upon the advice of his doctor, Senator Graham has decided to self-quarantine awaiting the results of a coronavirus test,” the statement added. “This is a precautionary measure. He will continue to work from home.”

Graham joins Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rick Scott (R-FL) in self-quarantining as concerns regarding the virus roil Capitol Hill. On Wednesday evening, Sen. Maria Cantwell’s (D-WA) Washington, D.C. office became the Hill’s first coronavirus case. The Washington Democrat has since shut down here offices in D.C. and Seattle and has asked other staffers to get testing for the illness that originated in Wuhan, China.

“In response to reports that an aide from another Senate office has tested positive for COVID-19, Sen. Cruz has temporarily closed the D.C. office out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and welfare of staff, constituents, and colleagues in Congress,” A Cruz spokesperson said in a statement.

The Capitol plans to stop public tours until the end of March over worries about the outbreak.

“I think, right now, we should stay in session,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said. “We can monitor that day by day.”

“We meet everyday, we have the experts analyzing each day,” added the lawmaker.