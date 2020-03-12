President Donald Trump said Thursday at the White House he was not concerned that he was in contact with another individual who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s press secretary Fabio Wajngarten tested positive for the virus, according to reports, days after he visited with Trump at Mar-a-Lago last weekend.

But Trump did not signal concern about his safety while speaking with reporters in the Oval Office.

“Let’s put it this way, I’m not concerned,” he said when asked about the reports.

Wajngarten joined Bolsonaro for dinner with Trump on Saturday and later attended a birthday party for Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to reports.

Wajngarten posted a photo with President Trump on Instagram wearing a “Make Brazil Great Again” hat four days ago.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence “had almost no interactions” with Wajngarten and that they did not require being tested. She cited CDC guidelines that said there was no need to test patients who did not have symptoms and did not have prolonged exposure to infected patients.

“As stated before, the White House Medical Unit and the United States Secret Service has been working closely with various agencies to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the First & Second Families, and all White House staff healthy,” Grisham said.