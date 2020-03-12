Joe Biden’s ‘Combat Coronavirus’ Plan Does Not Mention China

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s plan to combat the Wuhan, China-originated coronavirus does not at all mention China or the city of Wuhan.

On Thursday, Biden released his agenda to “combat coronavirus” but failed to mention China’s role in the global spread of the virus. Not once in the detailed plan does Biden mention China or Wuhan — the origin city of the coronavirus.

Instead, the Biden plan repeatedly focuses on fighting “global” public health threats and refers to the coronavirus in its technical term of COVID-19.

Fighting the coronavirus, Biden states in the plan, should be less focused on the U.S. and more centered on fighting the virus globally:

The only way to stop the threat from infectious diseases like COVID-19 is to detect them early and contain them effectively in communities around the world. Even as we take urgent steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19 at home, we must also help lead the response to this crisis globally. In doing so, we will lay the groundwork for sustained global health security leadership into the future. [Emphasis added] … The Biden Administration will build the global coalition necessary to fill urgent global gaps in pandemic preparedness, enhance accountability for those investments, and produce measurable results. [Emphasis added]

Biden has repeatedly said China is not a threat to the U.S. — despite the massive multi-decade offshoring of American industries and manufacturing to China thanks to Biden-supported trade relations.

The results of U.S. free trade with China have meant that the U.S. currently depends on China to produce an estimated 97 percent of all antibiotics and 80 percent of the active pharmaceutical ingredients that are needed to manufacture drugs in the U.S.

“The idea that China is going to eat our lunch — it’s like I remember the debates in the late nineties — remember Japan was going to own us? Give me a break,” Biden said in January.

There have been 1,422 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 38 deaths in the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.