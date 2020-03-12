Nancy Pelosi’s Coronavirus Advice: ‘Bow in an Eastern Style’

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar elbow-bump each other during the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon at the Rayburn Room of U.S. Capitol March 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Congressional Friends of Ireland hosted the annual …
Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday advised people to embrace social distancing practices such as bowing “in an Eastern style” as opposed to shaking hands or bumping elbows.

“Somebody said to me when you elbow bump you get close to the person, so forget any physical contacts, greetings,” Pelosi told reporters at her Thursday news conference. “Bow in an Eastern style”:

President Trump also weighed in on forgoing traditional handshakes during his meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

“We didn’t shake hands today,” Trump said. “We kind of looked at each other and we said what are we going to do. It’s sort of a weird feeling.”

“I just got back from India. And I didn’t shake any hands there and it was easy because they go like this,” he said, demonstrating a slight bow.

“And Japan goes like this,” he added with another slight bow.

“They were ahead of the curve,” he said to chuckles:

Trump outlined drastic measures to curb the impact of the Chinese coronavirus in the United States during a rare Oval Office address on Wednesday, announcing a suspension on all travel from the European Union for the next 30 days. It takes effect Friday at midnight.

“Each of us has a role to play in defeating this virus,” Trump told the nation. “Wash your hands, clean often-used surfaces, cover your face and mouth if you sneeze or cough, and most of all if you are sick or not feeling well, stay home.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.