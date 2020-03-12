New York City Declares State of Emergency Over Coronavirus

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Thursday declared a state of emergency in the city as it moves to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“The last 24 hours have been very, very sobering,” de Blasio told reporters at a press conference. “Yesterday morning seems like a long time ago. We got a lot of information in the course of a day yesterday and a lot changed then, then last night it just seemed the world turned upside down in the course of just a few hours.”

