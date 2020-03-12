President Donald Trump joked that Democrats were probably not affected by the cancellation of their political rallies, which were called off due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

“I think the Democrats won’t be having rallies, but nobody showed up to their rallies anyway so what difference will it make?” Trump asked, after he was asked to respond to the decisions by presidential candidates Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to cancel their political rallies.

The president said that he would make decisions about his political rallies “at the appropriate time,” noting that the next one was set for March 25 in Tampa, Florida.

“My rallies are very big,” he said, adding, “We’ll have to see whether or not we do it. No, I am not going to do it if I think it is negative at all.”

Trump appeared to be optimistic that the virus would “make the turn” in the country soon.

“We’ll make the turn,” he said. “The question is when.”