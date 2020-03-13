Donald Trump Declares National Day of Prayer Amid Coronavirus Battle

President Donald Trump announced Friday on Twitter a National Day of Prayer on Sunday as the country combats the spread of the coronavirus.

The National Day of Prayer will take place on Sunday, March 15.

“We are a country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these,” Trump wrote on Twitter, after making the declaration.

He encouraged all Americans to take time on Sunday to pray for the country.

“No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith,” he wrote. “Together, we will easily PREVAIL!”

The president’s declaration immediately sparked anger from anti-religious critics but drew praise from people of faith.

The president on Friday declared a State of Emergency to help mobilize the country to fight the virus.

“The next eight weeks are critical. We can learn and we will turn a corner on this virus,” Trump said.