Donald Trump Declares National Emergency over Coronavirus

President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency to fight the spread of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus Friday afternoon from the White House’s Rose Garden.

“We’ve been working very hard on this, we’ve made tremendous progress,” Trump said, championing his travel bans for reducing the entry of infected individuals.

With this declaration, the president now has access to tens of billions of dollars to handle the crisis. He promised to provide Americans with the resources needed to fight the virus and survive its punishing economic effects.

“No resources will be spared,” he said. “Nothing whatsoever.”

The president appeared with Vice President Mike Pence plus top health officials and corporate executives, demonstrating his commitment to both a private and public response to help fight the virus.

The president detailed his response at a critical moment of his presidency. Public concern about the virus is universal, as corporate America rapidly canceled conferences, sporting events, and large gatherings of people.

The president also explained how he would expand patient treatment options, including driving up testing, but he cautioned that it was not necessary for everyone to take it if they were not showing symptoms.

“We don’t want everybody taking this test,” he said.

He thanked Google for helping set up a way to find testing centers.

Trump also encouraged Americans to use telehealth services to allow all doctors in the country to help care for potentially infected patients.

This is a developing story. Follow Breitbart News for updated information.