Donald Trump: President Obama Made CDC Testing Worse

President Donald Trump blamed former President Barack Obama’s administration on Friday for slowing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) testing for diseases like coronavirus.

“President Obama made changes that only complicated things further,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He accused the CDC of failing to make changes to their testing system for decades.

“It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped,” Trump wrote.

Trump further criticized the Obama administration for improperly responding to the swine flu.

“Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now,” Trump wrote.

The president reacted on Twitter as his critics have focused on the lack of testing for Americans concerned about whether they have contracted the virus.

Trump reassured Americans that more tests would be made available.

“The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis,” he wrote. “All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!”