NRA Cancels Nashville Convention Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The National Rifle Association (NRA) canceled its April 16-19, 2020, Annual Meeting scheduled to be held in Nashville, Tennessee.

The NRA tweeted the cancellation Thursday, March 12, 2020, and attendees received emails regarding the cancellation on Friday, March 13, 2020.

The NRA Annual Meetings drew over 80,000 attendees to Louisville, Kentucky, in 2016 and over 87,000 when held in Dallas, Texas, in 2018.

During the Louisville convention, Michael Bloomberg-funded Moms Demand Action held a protest that was attended by roughly 40 people.

On March 12, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Rhode Island’s House Judiciary Committee canceled public hearings on roughly 17 gun control bills due to coronavirus concerns.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange