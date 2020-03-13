Sen. Bob Casey: Easier to Get an AR-15 than a Coronavirus Test

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) speaks to reporters during a dinner recess in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on January 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. Democratic House managers continue their opening arguments on Thursday as the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues. (Photo …
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Friday Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) tweeted that it is easier to get an AR-15 rifle than a coronavirus test.

He did not outline the steps for getting a coronavirus test, but the process for getting an AR-15 involves:

  1. Going to store to find rifle
  2. Showing proper ID to a retailer
  3. Undergoing an FBI background check
  4. Undergoing waiting period (where applicable)
    1. For example, there is a 10-day waiting period in California.

On February 19, 2018, Breitbart News reported CBS News’ claim that it was easier to buy an “assault rifle” than anti-diarrhea medicine in bulk in Florida. They made this claim days after a the Parkland high school shooting, in which an attacker killed 17 people with a rifle he acquired via background check.

The acquisition of such a rifle in Florida involves a three-day waiting period.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.