Sen. Bob Casey: Easier to Get an AR-15 than a Coronavirus Test

On Friday Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) tweeted that it is easier to get an AR-15 rifle than a coronavirus test.

Right now in America, it is easier to get an AR-15 than a test kit for COVID-19. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) March 13, 2020

He did not outline the steps for getting a coronavirus test, but the process for getting an AR-15 involves:

Going to store to find rifle Showing proper ID to a retailer Undergoing an FBI background check Undergoing waiting period (where applicable) For example, there is a 10-day waiting period in California.

On February 19, 2018, Breitbart News reported CBS News’ claim that it was easier to buy an “assault rifle” than anti-diarrhea medicine in bulk in Florida. They made this claim days after a the Parkland high school shooting, in which an attacker killed 17 people with a rifle he acquired via background check.

The acquisition of such a rifle in Florida involves a three-day waiting period.

