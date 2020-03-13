Ted Cruz Extends Self-Quarantine After Contact with Second Person Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced on Friday that he is extending his self-quarantine after learning of contact with another individual who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Cruz, who self-quarantined after having a brief interaction with an individual at CPAC who later tested positive for the virus, announced on Friday that he will extend that quarantine after previously meeting with Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Vox Party in Spain, who tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

“My self-quarantine ended yesterday afternoon. I still have no symptoms and feel fine, and I was looking forward to taking my family out to dinner tonight,” he said in a statement.

He continued:

Unfortunately, last night I was informed I had a second interaction with an individual who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19. On March 3, I met in my D.C. office with Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Vox Party in Spain. We met for about 20 minutes, sitting together at a conference table. We shook hands twice and took pictures together. My understanding is that Mr. Abascal tested positive for COVID-19 last night. His staff have informed us that he was asymptomatic at the time of our meeting and that several days after our meeting he had extended interactions with another individual who has also tested positive.

Cruz stressed that he is not feeling symptomatic but said he is “extending the self-quarantine to March 17, a full fourteen days from my meeting with Mr. Abascal” out of an abundance of caution.

“COVID-19 is a serious public health hazard. All of us should resist panic, and we should listen to the doctors and the science,” Cruz said.

“Medical professionals tell us social distancing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of this virus, and we should take every step possible to protect our health and be safe,” he added.

On Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced that he, too, would self-quarantine after visiting Mar-a-Lago:

Statement from the Office of Senator Lindsey Graham pic.twitter.com/XyyZ9dnpTe — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 12, 2020

His announcement follows Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten, who spent time at the Florida club, tested positive for the virus.