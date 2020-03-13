Trudeau’s Wife Sophie Grégoire Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has tested positive for the coronavirus after exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

“She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” A Trudeau spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the prime minister is in “good health with no symptoms.” Trudeau will self-quarantine for two-weeks and work from home.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” Grégoire Trudeau said in a separate statement. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

Grégoire Trudeau began to develop mild symptoms following a recent visit to London, where she delivered a speech.

Canadian Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer wished Grégoire Trudeau a swift recovery on social media. “Very sorry to hear that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Jill and I wish her a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of her and her family at this difficult time,” he tweeted.

Trudeau’s self-isolation lead to the cancellation of the First Minister’s meeting between the prime minister and provincial premiers.

Earlier this week, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan and Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, self-quarantined while awaiting their own coronavirus testing results.

Canada has confirmed 140 cases of the deadly disease that originated in Wuhan, China.