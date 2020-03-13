Watch: Auto Worker Calls Out Joe Biden for Wanting to take ‘AR-14s’

The Michigan auto worker whom Joe Biden accused of being “full of sh*t” is pointing out that Biden wants to take away “AR-14s.”

The auto worker, Jerry Wayne, said, “Joe Biden wants to take my AR-14,” then added, “Let’s just not tell him what it really is.”

Wayne, shooting an AR-15 with the words, “You’re Full of Sh*t” etched on the side, commented on Biden’s comments to him, saying, “At one point, he asked me if I wanted to go outside.” Wayne responded by saying, “Why Joe, to smell all the freedom?”

Joe Biden threatened to take this union worker’s “AR-14” in a train wreck of a viral video. That union worker’s name is @JerryWayneAR14 and one day after the interaction, he went out and got an “AR-14” in honor of Joe. This is his message to America: pic.twitter.com/faRuE2OVR2 — NRA (@NRA) March 13, 2020

Wayne added, “Politicians that have been in office as long as Joe Biden need to be reminded that they work for us.”

During an August 2019 CNN interview, Biden confirmed he plans to come for guns if those guns are “assault weapons.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked, “So, to gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for guns?”

Biden responded, “Bingo. You’re right, if you have an ‘assault weapon.’ The fact of the matter is they should be illegal, period.”

