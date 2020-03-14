Donald Trump Tested for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump told reporters on Saturday that he took a test for the Chinese coronavirus and that the test is pending evaluation.

“I also took the test last night, and I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday. People were asking, ‘Did I take the test?’” Trump told reporters.

Trump said that the evaluation for his coronavirus test will only take a day or two to get examined.

The president’s announcement follows after it was revealed that Trump came in contact with at least two people who later had tested positive for the Wuhan virus.

The White House on Saturday started testing for reporters’ temperature to prevent the virus from spreading throughout the White House.

Francesca Chambers, a White House correspondent for McClatchy, reported that “around 11:30 am a man in a suit with a no-contact thermometer came through the White House press briefing room and workspaces, taking the temperature of reporters in the building.”

White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement on Saturday, “Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President.”