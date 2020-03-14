Joe Biden Takes Double-Digit Lead in Ohio Days Ahead of Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) is experiencing a double-digit lead in Ohio just days before the state’s March 17 primary, an Emerson College/Nexstar Poll released on Friday showed.
The survey, taken March 11-12, 2020, among 464 “very” likely Democrat primary voters, showed Biden taking a comfortable lead in the Buckeye State, with 57 percent support to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 35 percent support — a 22 point advantage.
While the majority of respondents, 78 percent, indicated that they will “definitely” vote for who they chose, over one-fifth of voters said they made their decision within the last week.
Per Emerson:
Forty-one percent (41%) of voters say they made up their mind about who to support in the primary over a month ago, 28% say they had decided in the last month, 21% decided sometime in the last week, 7% in the last three days, and 4% say they had decided just today. Voters who made their decision in the last week have split 67% for Biden, and 23% for Sanders. Voters who made up their minds in the last month are leaning towards Biden at 58% to Sanders at 39%, and voters who made up their minds before that are for Biden at 46% and for Sanders at 47%.
The margin of error is +/- 4.5 percent.
Ohio, which offers 136 delegates, is one of four states holding elections on Tuesday. Others include Arizona, Florida, and Illinois:
#Florida:https://t.co/0hJyUfoCTs#Illinois:https://t.co/EeYmnQJBD6#Ohio:https://t.co/zsU1uVp0Iq
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) March 13, 2020
Emerson polls analyzing the races in Illinois and Florida also show Biden up by double digits:
#NEW @EmersonPolling / Nexstar Poll (3/11-12):#Florida:
Biden 65% (+38)
Sanders 27%
Gabbard 2%#Illinois:
Biden 57% (+21)
Sanders 36%
Gabbard 2%#Ohio:
Biden 57% (+22)
Sanders 35%
Gabbard 1%
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) March 12, 2020
The Sunshine State offers the night’s biggest prize with 219 delegates. A St. Pete Polls survey released on Thursday showed Biden walloping Sanders with a 55-point advantage. What is more, the poll also showed Sanders polling under the 15 percent delegate threshold:
#Florida @StPetePolls/@Fla_Pol Poll (3/6-8):
Biden 69%
Sanders 14%
Bloomberg 5%
Buttigieg 2%
Warren 1%
Klobuchar 1%
Steyer 0%
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) March 12, 2020
The March 17 states — Arizona, Florida, Ohio, and Illinois — plan to hold their elections as scheduled, despite mounting coronavirus concerns across the country:
Votes in Arizona, Florida, Illinois & Ohio will happen as scheduled Tuesday, joint statement from Secretary of State Kathy Hobbs (AZ), Secretary of State Laurel Lee (FL), Elections Board Chairman Charles Scholz (IL) and Secretary of State Frank LaRose (OH): pic.twitter.com/bqF7nEgyhS
— Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) March 13, 2020
.
