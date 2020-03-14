Joe Biden Takes Double-Digit Lead in Ohio Days Ahead of Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) is experiencing a double-digit lead in Ohio just days before the state’s March 17 primary, an Emerson College/Nexstar Poll released on Friday showed.

The survey, taken March 11-12, 2020, among 464 “very” likely Democrat primary voters, showed Biden taking a comfortable lead in the Buckeye State, with 57 percent support to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 35 percent support — a 22 point advantage.

While the majority of respondents, 78 percent, indicated that they will “definitely” vote for who they chose, over one-fifth of voters said they made their decision within the last week.

Per Emerson:

Forty-one percent (41%) of voters say they made up their mind about who to support in the primary over a month ago, 28% say they had decided in the last month, 21% decided sometime in the last week, 7% in the last three days, and 4% say they had decided just today. Voters who made their decision in the last week have split 67% for Biden, and 23% for Sanders. Voters who made up their minds in the last month are leaning towards Biden at 58% to Sanders at 39%, and voters who made up their minds before that are for Biden at 46% and for Sanders at 47%.

The margin of error is +/- 4.5 percent.

Ohio, which offers 136 delegates, is one of four states holding elections on Tuesday. Others include Arizona, Florida, and Illinois:

Emerson polls analyzing the races in Illinois and Florida also show Biden up by double digits:

The Sunshine State offers the night’s biggest prize with 219 delegates. A St. Pete Polls survey released on Thursday showed Biden walloping Sanders with a 55-point advantage. What is more, the poll also showed Sanders polling under the 15 percent delegate threshold:

The March 17 states — Arizona, Florida, Ohio, and Illinois — plan to hold their elections as scheduled, despite mounting coronavirus concerns across the country: