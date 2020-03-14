Watch Live: Trump Coronavirus Task Force Hold Saturday Press Briefing

President Donald Trump announced Saturday afternoon that his administration will be holding a coronavirus press briefing at noon Eastern.

News Conference at White House in 10 minutes. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

The White House has began conducting temperature checks for reporters in the briefing room.

The White House is conducting temperature checks for reporters in the briefing room ahead of a noon briefing on the #coronavirus — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) March 14, 2020

Pool reporter Francesca Chambers, White House correspondent for McClatchy, reported that “around 11:30 am a man in a suit with a no contact thermometer came through the White House press briefing room and workspaces, taking the temperature of reporters in the building.”

Reporters were told that the man was part of the White House physician’s office.