White House Begins Temperature Checks for Press

The White House has begun conducting temperature checks for reporters, according to pool reports Saturday.
Pool reporter Francesca Chambers, White House correspondent for McClatchy, reported that “around 11:30 am a man in a suit with a no contact thermometer came through the White House press briefing room and workspaces, taking the temperature of reporters in the building.”
Reporters were told that the man was part of the White House physician’s office.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere provided the following statement: “Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President.”
