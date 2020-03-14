White House Begins Temperature Checks for Press

The White House has begun conducting temperature checks for reporters, according to pool reports Saturday.

The White House is conducting temperature checks for reporters in the briefing room ahead of a noon briefing on the #coronavirus — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) March 14, 2020

Pool reporter Francesca Chambers, White House correspondent for McClatchy, reported that “around 11:30 am a man in a suit with a no contact thermometer came through the White House press briefing room and workspaces, taking the temperature of reporters in the building.”

(Photo credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Reporters were told that the man was part of the White House physician’s office.

(Photo credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere provided the following statement: “Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President.”

(Photo credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)