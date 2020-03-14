White House Begins Temperature Checks for Press

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The White House has begun conducting temperature checks for reporters, according to pool reports Saturday.

Pool reporter Francesca Chambers, White House correspondent for McClatchy, reported that “around 11:30 am a man in a suit with a no contact thermometer came through the White House press briefing room and workspaces, taking the temperature of reporters in the building.”

A member of the media gets their temperature taken over concerns about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington. The White House announced Saturday that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Reporters were told that the man was part of the White House physician’s office.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere provided the following statement: “Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President.”

